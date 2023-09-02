Bengal: Undertrial prisoner dies in custody; mob blocks road alleging torture

Howrah (WB), Sep 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man who was in judicial custody died in a hospital on Saturday, prompting a group of people in Panchla area of West Bengal’s Howrah district to block a road alleging that he died because of torture.

The police reached the spot and lifted the blockade which caused a traffic snarl in the area.

Somnath Sardar was arrested in his home on August 29 in a case of abducting a minor girl six years ago, police said.

After a complaint was lodged by the girl’s family, he fled from the area. After the police got information that Sardar returned home, he was arrested.

When produced before a court on Wednesday, the man was remanded to judicial custody.

Police said he fell ill in the correctional home on Friday and died on early Saturday in a hospital where he was taken.

After the news of his death reached his village, his family members and locals put up a road blockade in Panchla area claiming that torture in custody was the reason for his death.

