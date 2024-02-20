Bengal: Suvendu barred from Sandeshkhali visit despite HC order; gets court nod again

Two senior political leaders — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and the CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat — were stopped by the police from going to the restive Sandeshkhali in the state’s North 24-Parganas district on Tuesday (February 20). The police stopped Adhikari from going to the trouble-torn area, where prohibitory orders have been imposed, stating the government has moved a Division Bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order that allowed him to visit the area. Division bench order Adhikari said he will move the court again over the matter. Within an hour of that, the Division Bench delivered its order, allowing Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali. The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, refused to interfere with the Single Bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs stopped by police from going to Sandeshkhali. Calcutta High Court yesterday granted him permission to visit Sandeshkhali. pic.twitter.com/s1axj3r5R9 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

The West Bengal government moved an appeal before the Division Bench challenging Monday's order of Justice Kausik Chanda. The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them. Adhikari stages sit-in “The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the Division Bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court,” Adhikari told reporters. The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government’s move. This was the third time in the past eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs stage a protest against the police and state government after they were stopped by police from going to Sandeshkhali. pic.twitter.com/UI2xjxxuh7 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted him permission to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to deliver any provocative speech or create any law-and-order situation in the restive area. Fight for justice: Karat Karat, on the other hand, said she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there. The CPI(M) leader was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat as well. “Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault; now it is a fight for justice,” she told reporters at Dhamakhali.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Before leaving for Sandeshkhali, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said, "It is a very serious matter. It is a serial sexual harassment which has been going on for so long. These are poor women whose land is also being taken away... How can this be a… https://t.co/ly4ILpqBRD pic.twitter.com/myTIXPkvjE — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: Upon reaching Sandeshkhali, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat says, "We came here to meet the women because they had called us. They claimed that they were called to the TMC office and TMC goons assaulted them sexually. The Kolkata High Court lifted… pic.twitter.com/7s3zO5ZYMh — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024