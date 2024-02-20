Bengal: Suvendu barred from Sandeshkhali visit despite HC order; gets court nod again
Division Bench refuses to interfere with Single Bench order allowing Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali; CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat stopped at Dhamakhali as well
Two senior political leaders — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and the CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat — were stopped by the police from going to the restive Sandeshkhali in the state’s North 24-Parganas district on Tuesday (February 20).
The police stopped Adhikari from going to the trouble-torn area, where prohibitory orders have been imposed, stating the government has moved a Division Bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order that allowed him to visit the area.
Division bench order
Adhikari said he will move the court again over the matter. Within an hour of that, the Division Bench delivered its order, allowing Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali. The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, refused to interfere with the Single Bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.
The West Bengal government moved an appeal before the Division Bench challenging Monday's order of Justice Kausik Chanda.
The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.
Adhikari stages sit-in
“The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the Division Bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court,” Adhikari told reporters.
The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government’s move. This was the third time in the past eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.
The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted him permission to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to deliver any provocative speech or create any law-and-order situation in the restive area.
Fight for justice: Karat
Karat, on the other hand, said she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there.
The CPI(M) leader was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat as well. “Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault; now it is a fight for justice,” she told reporters at Dhamakhali.
Sandeshkhali row
A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of grabbing their land and sexually assaulting them.
Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
(With agency inputs)