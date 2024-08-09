Bengal | Sourav Ganguly recalls former CM Buddhadeb's passion for cricket

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled that former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who died on Thursday morning, was crazy for the game and always kept himself updated about the performance of players.

On arrival from Mumbai at the NSC Bose International Airport here on Friday, the Indian cricket icon told reporters that not only contemporary cricketers, Bhattacharjee loved to discuss former cricket stalwarts like Pankaj Roy, his captaincy and batting during chats.

"Buddha babu was a cricket crazy person. He used to talk to me before and after cricket matches and discuss our performance. He had so much grasp over the game and its rules. He was well-versed in the history of the cricket of Bengal and the country. We will miss such a person," Ganguly said.

He said Bhattacharjee also loved to discuss films and books and it was a pleasure meeting him always.

Ganguly recalled that Bhattacharjee was present at the state-organised felicitation programme for him after the 2003 World Cup where India was the runners-up.

The southpaw was the skipper of that team.

"Whenever we met, he would ask about my well-being and how my family was. But never did he bring up any political issue," he said.

