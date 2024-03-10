Bengal: Shahjahan’s CBI custody extended by 4 days in ED attack case

Sheikh Shahjahan’s CBI custody has been extended by another four days based on a plea by the central agency. Shahjahan is the prime accused in a case of mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. He also faces allegations of land grab and sexual assault.

Next date

On March 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got Shahjahan’s custody along with the transfer of investigation based on a Calcutta High Court order. On Sunday (March 10), a court in West Bengal’s Basirhat extended Shahjahan’s CBI custody.

Basirhat, around 70 km from Kolkata in North 24 Parganas district, is where the now-suspended TMC strongman is in CBI custody. He was produced in court under tight security. The court directed that he be produced before it again on March 14.

Case history

On January 5, ED officials were attacked by an around 1000-strong mob when they went to raid Shahjahan’s premises at Sandeshkhali. The search was in connection with the agency’s investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam, in which a former state minister has already been arrested.

The state police arrested Shahjahan on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED, or the West Bengal Police could arrest him.

