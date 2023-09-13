Bengal school jobs scam: TMC MP Abhishek appears before ED

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday (September 13) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.



According to ED sources, Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, reached the agency’s office in Kolkata around 11.30 AM.

"Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam," an ED official told PTI.

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

(With inputs from agencies)