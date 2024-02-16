Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids builder’s residences, office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday began raids at the residences and office of a builder, who is considered close to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in the state, an official said.

Accompanied by central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the Chatterjee’s house, in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata, he said.

“The builder has played a significant role in the scam. It seems that the person has helped the arrested minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects,” the ED officer told PTI.

Chatterjee was arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools.

The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.

“Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam,” the official added. PTI

