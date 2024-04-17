Ram Navami celebrated in Bengal amid high alert; weapons flaunted despite ban

Leaders of both ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition BJP marched along with hundreds of participants as Ram Navami processions were taken out across West Bengal on Wednesday (April 17).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami and appealed to them to maintain peace. She also prayed for their prosperity and development.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” she posted on X.

State on high alert

Authorities were on high alert across parts of the state as right-wing Hindu groups had claimed the rallies would see lakhs of participants.

Specially on alert were the administrations in the districts of Hooghly, Howrah, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, and the towns of Asansol and Barrackpore, which have seen communal tensions in the past during this event.

The Hindu Jagran Manch had said it would take out about 5,000 religious processions across the state, with the biggest marches scheduled in Barasat, Siliguri, and Kolkata.

Clashes had broken out in Howrah and spread to North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts during last year’s celebrations, leaving 10 people injured.

Top leaders participate in celebrations

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attended one such Ram Navami procession in the New Town area of the city while TMC minister Arup Roy and party’s Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with processions in Howrah town.

In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who had left TMC after being overlooked as candidate by the Banerjee-led party, led another Ram Navami procession.

Similar processions with youths chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, and holding saffron flags and replicas of swords amid frenzied beating of drums were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol and elsewhere in the state.

Weapons flaunted at processions

Despite the administration forbidding display of arms in public, in Howrah swords were displayed in Ram Navami processions.

BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty said as part of the rituals of Ram Navami, the deity is worshipped with weapons that is customary and there is no illegality in it.



BJP Bardhaman candidate Dilip Ghosh also flaunted sword at the Ram Navami procession at Durgapur.

TMC supremo Banerjee had for past two days alleged BJP will use Ram Navami festivities to engineer clashes between two groups ahead of the first phase elections on April 19 and pave the way for NIA investigation to embarrass her party cadre and cautioned the people not to fall in BJP’s trap.

Adhikari and other BJP leaders strongly rubbished her charges, accusing her of making inflammatory statements to foment disturbances and put the onus on BJP.

CPI(M)'s charge

TMC candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat Sayaani Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in her constituency. “We believe in peaceful worshipping; we don’t believe in flaunting muscle power,” she said.

TMC MP from Birbhum, Satabdi Roy, who is seeking a re-election, also led a Ram Navami celebration in her constituency.

CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya accused both BJP and TMC of resorting to competitive communalism politics which is dangerous for the state’s amity and asserted Ram Navami had never been celebrated in such a grand manner in the state even 10 years back.

Police fiat

Officials said police and security forces are keeping vigil and the situation has remained peaceful so far.

The police had said earlier that anyone found flouting law and order would be strictly dealt with.

They had said no one would be allowed to carry or display weapons during the processions. This ban may not apply to some traditional groups and akharas but even their processions will be videoed.

Conditional permission

In recent years, Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have turned into political battlegrounds.

Wednesday’s celebrations follow a Calcutta High Court ruling on Monday granting permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Anjani Putra Sena to take out Ram Navami processions amid certain conditions.

The state government had sought to stop the procession, proposing an alternative route.

The Hindu Jagran Manch said that some processions were likely to see participation by lakhs of people.

“As far as maintaining law and order is concerned, police should take care of it,” Manch member Subhajit Roy told the media.

Modi's swipe at TMC

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of plotting to halt the Ram Navami festivities.

Addressing election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, Modi hailed the high court decision to allow the VHP procession in Howrah as a "victory for truth."

“I know that the TMC, like always, tried all means and hatched conspiracies to stall Ram Navami celebrations in the state. But truth triumphs. (The) processions will be held with full faith and devotion,” the prime minister said at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

Mamata's word of caution

Chief Minister Banerjee in turn accused the BJP of planning to spark riots in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections starting on April 19.

“The BJP is trying to engineer riots in the state on April 17, aiming to reap electoral dividends in the first phase of elections on April 19,” she told an election rally in Jalpaiguru. “We have information they are planning to incite communal polarisation.”

She alleged that after the clashes, the BJP would use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to arrest TMC leaders on fake charges.

Appeal to Muslims

“I urge our supporters and the peace-loving people of West Bengal not to fall into their trap and engage in clashes. People must be vigilant to thwart the BJP's plan to incite riots for votes,” she said.

Banerjee particularly asked Muslims to be on the alert against provocations.

“April 17 is a day of rioting for them. I feel this should be a day that should be observed as a day of unity,” she said in Alipurduar. “Even if they abuse you, just keep calm. In the name of Allah, pray and wish for their farewell.”

(With inputs from agencies)