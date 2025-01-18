Bengal hospital death: 12 medics suspended, charged with culpable homicide

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The 12 doctors, who were suspended in connection with the death of a woman after childbirth following alleged administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid in a state-run hospital in West Bengal, have been charged with the culpable homicide section of the BNS, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The doctors, including six postgraduate trainees, have also been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with endangering life and public servants disobeying the law to injure others, he said.

The 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' is a non-bailable section which could attract a fine or 10 years of imprisonment.

"An FIR was lodged at the Kotwali Police Station under various sections of the BNS, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 b (endangering human safety) and 198 (public servant disobeying law with an intention to cause injury)," the officer said.

In this case, the first complaint lodged by family members of the deceased has been included, he said.

The state government on Thursday suspended the 12 doctors of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for alleged negligence in connection with the death of the woman and 4 others falling ill after childbirth following alleged administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid.

The medics were suspended after a 13-member expert committee and the CID found them "negligent on their part in carrying out their respective duties", the officer said.

Three of the four women, who fell critically ill, are undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital here and are still in a "very critical state", a health official said.

The condition of the other, who are undergoing treatment at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, has improved, he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)