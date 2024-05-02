Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose accused of 'molesting' woman: TMC MP

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been accused of molesting a woman, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose claimed on Thursday (May 2). This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state during which he is scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday night.

Ghose took to social media platform X, stating that a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

“BIG. Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose accused of molesting a woman. How utterly APPALLING and HORRIFYING. Ahead of @narendramodi visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today,” the post read.

The MP also claimed that the complainant was taken to the Hare Street police station to file a complaint. “The woman has accused the Governor of molesting her. Shocking and disgraceful,” she added.

According to news agency PTI, citing BJP sources, Bose had cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to Kolkata owing to the prime minister's visit.

PM Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in support of party candidates in Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.