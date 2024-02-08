Bengal FM presents Rs 3.6-L-Cr Budget amid row over Centre’s ‘financial blockade’

Kolkata, Feb 8 ( PTI) West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday presented the budget for 2024-25 with a slew of policies for social welfare and employment generation, even as she accused the Centre of imposing a “financial blockade” on the state.

Tabling a budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore, Bhattacharya said the monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme has been raised to Rs 1,200 for the SC and ST community, whereas for other categories, it has been increased to Rs 1,000.

"The Centre has imposed a financial blockade on West Bengal. But, we will not cow down. The state's dues from the central government is nearly Rs 1.18 lakh crore," she said.

The minister also announced an additional 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from May, in addition to the 4 per cent that was declared in January.

Bhattacharya said her government introduced a 'Gender and Child Budget Statement' in this year's budget. PTI

