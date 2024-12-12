Bengal education minister creating Governor-CM rift: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was deliberately creating a rift between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a Raj Bhavan source said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Basu accused Bose of approving vice-chancellor appointments arbitrarily and treating Raj Bhavan like a "post box".

"Raj Bhavan strongly feels that the education minister is deliberately creating a rift between the CM and the governor. Let him speak, our caravan marches on," the source told PTI.

Basu, while tabling the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024, in the state assembly, turned his attention to the governor's role in the appointment of VCs in 35 state universities.

He claimed that despite a Supreme Court directive giving the chief minister authority to appoint VCs from a list provided by a search committee, the governor continued to approve appointments arbitrarily, often selecting just two or three names at a time.

Basu said, "The governor is sitting on most appointments. The CM continues to show patience and respect towards his post, but patience has limits. If the governor continues to act this way, a day will come when such behaviour will be called out." He also criticised the governor for treating Raj Bhavan like a "post box" and insisted that Bose should follow constitutional provisions.

"The delay in appointing VCs is affecting the functioning of universities," Basu added, accusing the governor of acting "in a childish manner".

Banerjee had met Bose at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening in response to his invitation for tea, an official said, adding the meeting lasted for nearly 45 minutes.

"It is 'bhai behen' (brother sister) relation between the governor and the chief minister in Bengal," Bose said in a statement after the meeting. PTI

