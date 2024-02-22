Bengal DGP in Sandeshkhali amid NHRC notice; 2nd gangrape case filed

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday (February 21) to evaluate the situation amid protests over allegations of sexual abuse by TMC leaders, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the state government and police chief regarding ongoing violence in the area. The NHRC also decided to “dispatch its team to verify facts through an on-site investigation” into the occurrences of “human rights violations” in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas district, according to official sources. A three-member team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) also reached West Bengal on Wednesday to investigate complaints of sexual harassment of tribal women in Sandeshkhali, sources said. DGP’s overnight stay During his first visit to the area since the commencement of protests earlier this month, the DGP accompanied by senior police officials, visited Sandeshkhali police station and conducted deliberations there. “First, let me visit the area and then I will speak to you guys,” Kumar told reporters. He engaged in a series of discussions with police personnel and was scheduled to remain overnight in the riverine locale of Sandeshkhali. Amid the prevailing tensions in Sandeshkhali, law enforcement maintained a robust presence as efforts towards restoring normalcy persisted.

#WATCH | Kolkata: When asked if he has received any reply to the letter he had sent to CM Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, " ...I have received two communications in this regard...we are in touch with each other and I hope we… pic.twitter.com/PZr1GzZyor — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Second gangrape case Meanwhile, police on Wednesday registered a second gangrape case against the three prime accused — Shajahan Sheikh, Uttam Sarder, and Sibaprasad Hazra — after another woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate. The trio has been booked under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). One such case was registered earlier. The police have so far arrested 18 people for alleged involvement in some violent protests at Sandeshkhali. NCST probe The NCST inquiry comes amid a political uproar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections over alleged incidents of rape and harassment of women in Sandeshkhali. Led by Vice-Chairperson Ananta Nayak, the team will also inquire into the complaints of tribal land grabbing by “people associated with the Trinamool Congress”, a source told news agency PTI. The commission has also issued notices to the chief secretary of West Bengal and the state police head, asking them to submit factual and action-taken reports within three days. Notice to chief secretary, police chief “The commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the said allegations/matters to the undersigned within 3 days of receipt of this notice either by post, in person, or by any other means of communication,” the NCST notice to the state’s chief secretary and police head read. The panel said it may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under the Constitution and issue summons to the chief secretary and police head if they fail to submit reports within the stipulated time. NHRC’s intent The area, which has witnessed a succession of protests over the past weeks, experienced relative calmness, albeit with a women’s sit-in protest against TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for his purported remarks concerning the women of Sandeshkali during a televised discussion. On Wednesday, the NHRC announced its intent to dispatch a fact-finding team for an on-site inquiry into the reported “human rights violations” in Sandeshkhali. The NHRC has taken “suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali,... innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted by a group of local gang of a political person, as a result of which, for last few days, local villagers have started protesting for appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of horrific crimes indulged by various goons and anti-social elements, when the local administration failed to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of crime.”

#WATCH | On the Sandeshkhali incident, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says, "DG Rajiv Kumar said there was no complaint before 6th February. Why is he suddenly rushing to Sandeshkhali to gather footage from the press?... When the women of Sandeshkhali went to the police for help and… pic.twitter.com/zPVWHM7zfB — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024