Bengal child rights body takes note of rape threat to Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo-motu cognisance of an alleged rape threat to the 11-year-old daughter of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The WBCPCR in a press release said the move comes in response to a video on social media, in which a person can be heard announcing a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who rapes Abhishek’s minor daughter, while others can be seen cheering on.

Remark made at protest rally The video was purportedly shot at a protest demonstration over the rape and murder of a young postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Asserting that such messages “could send out a dangerous message to society” and “put all minor girls at risk”, the rights body has called upon the police to take action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the UN Convention on Rights of a Child. “Fight us politically”: O’Brien “Such filthy intention of the miscreant and his indecent remark in public amounts to outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also endangering her safety and security,” the commission has said in a statement. Abhishek is the TMC’s national general secretary and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 26, 2024