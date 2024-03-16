Bengal: CBI arrests Shahjahan’s brother, 2 others in Sandeshkhali case

The CBI on Saturday (March 16) arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5. Among those arrested is suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother, Sheikh Alomgir, PTI reported.

Officials told PTI that apart from Alomgir, the other two arrested are Mafujar Molla, president of the TMC students’ wing in Sandeshkhali, and Sirajul Molla, a local resident. They will be produced before a local court on Sunday.

Arrests go up to 14

The agency, which took over three FIRs registered by West Bengal Police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, took the trio into custody during their questioning on Saturday. They were arrested after detailed examination and according to technical evidence collected, the officials told PTI.

With these arrests, the number of people nabbed by the CBI in the case has gone up to 14.

The agency suspects that these people were allegedly part of the attack on ED officials on January 5 and instigated a crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Shahjahan in an alleged ration distribution scam, they said.

Case so far

Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after the mob attack on the ED team.

The state CID took over the investigation initially. He was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court. On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days which was later extended by another eight days — till March 22.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, when the ED team was attacked by an around 1,000-strong mob. A former state minister has been arrested in the ration scam case.

(With agency inputs)