Bengal: BJP, TMC trade charges as Ram Navami violence injures 4

As violence marred Ram Navami in West Bengal this year too, a war of words has broken out between the BJP and the ruling TMC over the incident in Murshidabad that left four persons injured.



BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (April 18) blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence that broke out at a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad and sought an NIA probe into the trouble.

The leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said Banerjee’s alleged provocative speech a day earlier was responsible for the violence during the festivities “at various places across West Bengal”.

Adhikari’s offensive

Adhikari's remark was in reference to a statement by Banerjee: “If you see them (BJP) sloganeering on (April) 17, it is their (BJP's) day of riot.”

“I have written to Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, apprising him regarding the attacks on the processions … and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing law and order situation,” he said.

The BJP leader, a former close aide of Banerjee, also demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mamata's retort

On the other hand, Banerjee alleged that the BJP instigated violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

She claimed that the violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



A blast happened near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said.



"Pre-planned violence"

"Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," she said at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.



The chief minister also claimed that goons associated with the BJP roughed up police personnel in the district.



Murshidabad violence



At least four persons were injured in the alleged attack on a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad district.

Police said a procession was attacked with stones flung from rooftops when it was passing by the Shaktipur High School in Murshidabad.

The police used lathis and fired tear gas to disperse the mob. Later, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the area.

Adhir's visit

The injured were taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Behrampore.

Berhampore MP and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited the region said that riots were being triggered as part of a well-defined plan.

Bengal clashes

The Election Commission removed the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Murshidabad over the violence in the district over the officer's alleged "lack of supervision".

Last year's Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal were marred by violence too, leading to clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.