Bengal, Bangladesh brace for Cyclone Remal, Kolkata airport to suspend flights

Kolkata airport will suspend flight operations for nine hours from midnight Sunday (May 26) as West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh brace for Cyclone Remal’s landfall.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, which has been named Remal. It is likely to make landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh with a speed of 110-120 kmph on Sunday night, the IMD said.

A storm surge of up to 1.5 metres is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

This is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal this season and has been named Remal (meaning sand in Arabic), according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

IMD’s message

The weather system, moving at a speed of 12 kmph over east-central Bay of Bengal, was 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal at 5.30 pm on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Moving in a northward direction, it is likely to concentrate further into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with a wind speed of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, by midnight of Sunday.

The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on May 26 and 27 owing to the weather system.

Extremely heavy precipitation is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya, and heavy to very heavy rains in the other northeastern states such as Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura on May 27 and 28.