Bengal: 5 killed, 100 injured in Jalpaiguri hailstorm; PM condoles deaths

Five people died and over 100 were injured as a “sudden” storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday (March 31). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the district late on Sunday night, assured the people of all help from the administration. “So far, we have reports of the death of five people. The number of injured is quite high. I met the injured and the family members of those who died in the storm. The state administration will do everything to help the affected families,” she said. When asked about providing compensation, Banerjee said, “As the model code of conduct is in place, I can’t say anything about it. You have to talk to the district administration.”

Affected areas Among the most affected areas in the district were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga. and Saptibari, officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damage. Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, said officals.

VIDEO | Here's what West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) said on her arrival at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, following reports of a storm wreaking havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal.

Modi’s message Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm, and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it. “My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” Modi wrote on X. “I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” the PM added.

Governor visit Governor CV Ananda Bose will also be leaving for Jalpaiguri on Monday to visit the affected areas, Raj Bhavan officials said. According to an official statement, the governor is in touch with the disaster management authority in Delhi, and has requested it to rush more reinforcement by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri. “He will camp in Jalpaiguri tomorrow and visit ground zero and houses of the victims,” it said. An emergency cell has also been opened at the Raj Bhavan to deal with the situation in Jalpaiguri, officials said.

Hit by hail Four of the deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72) and Samar Roy (64). “Many pedestrians were injured by hail. The disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up,” a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said. Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "As you all know Jalpaiguri was hit by the storms yesterday. There has been a loss of life...Houses have been damaged. We are all concerned about it. Yesterday itself, I had a detailed discussion with the National…"

Mamata’s post Banerjee said personnel of the civil administration, police and disaster management have been deployed for relief work. “Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc,” she posted on X before leaving for Jalpaiguri.

