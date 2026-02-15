Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: Eligibility, how to apply; here’s all you need to know

The West Bengal government on Sunday (February 15) started operationalising camps to register unemployed youths to provide them with monthly financial aid under the new Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme.

In the interim Budget 2026, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the scheme to support unemployed youth. Financial support of Rs 1,500 will be provided to individuals who have completed secondary school until they secure employment.

The initiative aims to reduce the gap between education and employment, helping youth find a job without financial distress. The assistance will be transferred directly to the beneficiary account monthly up to a period of five years.

The new scheme will be launched on April 1 and the applications forms are available from Sunday (February 15). The applications will be accepted through special registration camps. The camps are functioning in all the 294 assembly constituencies and these will also accept new applications for other welfare schemes for women and farmers.

Eligibility

The financial support will be provided to individuals aged between 21 and 40 years who have passed the secondary examination until they get a job. The recipient must be a resident of Bengal.

An individual already receiving support under any other government welfare schemes will not be eligible under Yuva Sathi. However, scholarship schemes such as Aikyasree, Medhasree, Sikhasree (smart card scheme), and Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Scholarship are exempt from this restriction.

How to apply

Eligible applicants can download the forms from the Banglar Yuva Sathi website. Currently, only the application form is available for download. The self-declaration form and bank mandate forms are still under process.

Alternatively, physical forms can be collected from assembly constituency-based Duare Sarkar application camps from February 15 to 26. Forms will also be available at municipal offices or Youth Service offices.

To apply online, the applicants must register on the Banglar Yuva Sathi website (which is not yet live) using a mobile number and verify the OTP.

Then fill in the personal details, including Class X marks.

Enter the bank details, ensuring the account is linked to Aadhaar.

Upload passport size photo, marksheet, and Aadhaar.

Submit the form and note the unique application ID for tracking the status

Required documents

Applicants must fill in three forms – application form, self-declaration form, and bank mandate form.

Along with the forms, the applicant must also submit bank passbook, ID proof, Class X certificates and a passport-size photo.

The applicant can track the status using their application ID or registered mobile number.