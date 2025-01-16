'Attempt to distort history': Mamata on Bhagwat's 'true Independence'

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for equating the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya with the attainment of "true independence" by India, asserting that it was an attempt to distort history.

Bhagwat had said the date of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which had faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

"This is anti-national. I strongly condemn this. This is a dangerous remark, it should be withdrawn. This is an attempt to distort history. We are dedicated to keeping our Independence intact, ready to sacrifice our lives for India, but not to tolerate this," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna. PTI

