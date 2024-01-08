Attack on ED officials: Bengal govt-Centre relationship deteriorates further

The tumultuous relationship between the West Bengal government and the Centre appears to be further deteriorating with both sides digging in their heels over Friday’s (January 5) attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the state.

Mounting pressure on the state government, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday (January 7) sought a report from it on the alleged multi-crore ration scam.

The ED officials came under attack when they went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas to raid the house of a Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with a probe into alleged PDS irregularities.

Bose sent the missive after a meeting with ED and CRPF officials to know the circumstances that led to the unfortunate development. The CRPF team had accompanied the ED officials during the raid.

Centre may send fact-finding team to WB

This comes at a time when the BJP-led central government is contemplating sending a fact-finding team to West Bengal.

“The home ministry has taken a detailed report about the circumstances that led to the incident and the subsequent developments. It might send a team to assess the ground situation,” said an ED source.

Expressing apprehension that the accused Sheikh might have crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh, the governor in another order instructed the state government to immediately bring him to book and investigate his alleged link with terrorists.

The Raj Bhavan reportedly received complaints about Sheikh being helped by some political leaders and police officers.

"On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon'ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance," the statement said.

“Failing which, his whereabouts may be ascertained and appropriate action taken. The complaint that he has crossed the border and he has liaison with terrorists may be enquired into immediately,” he further instructed the state police.

The ‘peace room’ has been set up by Bose at the Raj Bhavan to register complaints of violence in the state.

Sheikh is absconding since the attack took place.

The governor had earlier warned the West Bengal government of appropriate “constitutional actions” if the state government failed to perform the “duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy”.

He further threatened to exercise Constitutional action at appropriate moments.

TMC accuses governor of running parallel govt

The ruling TMC on Sunday (January 7) hit back at the governor saying he was trying to run a parallel government even as the police filed a suo motu case against the raiding ED officers charging them of molestation, forcible entrance, and theft, among others.

The police would investigate complaints against the ED sleuths of provoking the local people with their misconduct, a senior police official said, alluding that even the state government is toughening its stand against the central agency over the issue.

The state’s ruling party has also gone on a counter attack to defend the government against the charges of law-and-order collapse.

“How could the governor make such comments without any evidence,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said while pointing out that the Constitution mandated him to function in consultation with the state government.

Friday’s incident was a spontaneous reaction of the people against what they felt was undue targeting of the TMC leaders by the central agencies, claimed another TMC leader Santanu Sen.

WB minister files police complaint against BJP's Amit Malviya

West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Sunday (January 7) went to the extent of filing a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya for his alleged derogatory post against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on X.

"Shahjahan, who claimed to be a don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This would not have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal," claimed Malviya in his post.

Urging the police to treat her complaint as an FIR, Bhattacharya sought immediate action against the BJP leader for his “defamatory remarks.”

The Nabanna (seat of power in West Bengal) and New Delhi have locked horns over various issues of cooperative federalism, including the non-release of funds for central schemes. The tussle is expected to only intensify in the run-up to the parliamentary elections this year.