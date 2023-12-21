Anurag Thakur expresses concern over attacks on journos in Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday expressed concern over continuous attacks on journalists in West Bengal and urged the state to ensure the safety of mediapersons.

Law and order is a state subject and the state government should provide an environment for mediapersons to work independently, he said during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Thakur was responding to a question raised by TMC member Dola Sen, who was not present in the House.

Responding to a supplementary query on steps being taken by the government to ensure the safety of journalists, the minister said the main question was asked by an MP from West Bengal who is not in the House.

Thakur said he was hesitant to point out a particular state. "But so many incidents have occurred one after the other in West Bengal and there are reports of deadly attacks on journalists. They feel unsafe and it is a matter of concern," he said.

The minister said around 20 journalists were beaten up and their mikes and cameras broken on the day of civic polls in October 2015.

Four journalists were beaten up in Dum Dum and Midnapur in February 2022.

Around 10 journalists were beaten up in Kolkata and other districts during the process of filing nominations for the 2023 panchayat elections. In June, three photographers were beaten up badly in North 24-Parganas, he said.

"I have a long list of attacks on many big journalists. I don't want to mention all. It is a serious issue. If journalists feel unsafe in a state that raises the question of law and order out there," he added.

The minister also mentioned that even the Centre's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicles were vandalized in West Bengal. Journalists who went to report were feeling unsafe.

Asserting that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy, the minister urged West Bengal and other states to take steps to ensure the safety of journalists in their states. PTI

