Alleged post-poll clashes: Suvendu Adhikari stages dharna outside Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and party workers staged a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday against alleged post-poll clashes in the state.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and other BJP leaders like Tapas Roy, Rudranil Ghosh and others participated in the protest along with 300 saffron party workers.

The Calcutta High Court had allowed the BJP to stage a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan on July 14 for four hours starting from 10 am.

Adhikari had moved the high court seeking permission to hold the protest outside the Raj Bhavan citing an instance that Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had staged a similar protest at the same spot on October five last year. PTI

