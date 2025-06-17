    • The Federal
    Flight AI180 arrived on time at 12.45 am at the airport, but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take-off getting delayed. Representative photo

    Air India flight from San Francisco suffers technical snag; passengers deplaned in Kolkata

    The decision to deplane passengers was made in the interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told passengers

    17 Jun 2025 7:56 AM IST

    Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday.

    Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed.

    At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

    The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers. PTI

