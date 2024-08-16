Calcutta HC on vandalism at RG Kar Hospital: 'Absolute failure of state machinery'

The Calcutta High Court on Friday morning (August 16) said that “an absolute failure of state machinery” led to the vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early morning on August 15.

The court warned the Bengal government that it would order the medical facility to be closed if it wasn’t protected properly.

The medical college has been the scene of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, followed by protests by junior doctors and finally vandalism by a mob.

'Mob of 7,000'

The state explained to the court that the mob that attacked the college and hospital premises suddenly swelled to about 7,000 people. They broke barricades, damaged police vehicles, ransacked the emergency room, and injured about 15 police personnel. The police fired tear gas to control the situation. The crime scene was however protected.

The bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam seemed to dismiss the state’s arguments and questioned why permission was granted for protests on such a volatile issue, and that it was hard to believe that the police, despite its intelligence wing, had no clue that 7,000 people were going to gather there.

The state replied that no permission had been granted. But the court pointed out that Section 144 was in effect at that time, and the police should have cordoned off the area.

How will doctors work there fearlessly?: HC

“This is an absolute failure of state machinery. So the police couldn’t protect their own men? A sorry state of affairs. How will doctors there work fearlessly?” asked the court.

The court asked what preventive measures were being taken.

“We will close down the hospital. We will shift everyone. How many patients are there?” the court asked the state.

The state reiterated that the crime scene was secure.

The court finally said, “Okay, we take your word. But you should also be disturbed. Being a citizen of the city, it pains me. It should pain you also.”