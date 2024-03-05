Abhijit Gangopadhyay quits as Calcutta High Court judge, joins BJP

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday (March 5) that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Addressing a press conference, he said he would join the BJP on March 7.

"I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he said.

He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning.

There is speculation that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket.

With agency inputs