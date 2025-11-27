26 lakh Bengal voters' names not matching with 2002 list: EC

The Election Commission has reported that nearly 26 lakh voters' names in West Bengal's current electoral rolls did not match with the voter list of 2002, an official said.

The discrepancy emerged after the state's latest voter list was compared with those prepared across different states between 2002 and 2006 during the previous SIR exercise, he said on Wednesday evening (November 26).

More than 6 cr forms digitised

According to EC sources, more than six crore enumeration forms in West Bengal had been digitised by Wednesday afternoon under the ongoing SIR process.

"Once digitised, these forms are brought under the mapping procedure, where they are matched against the previous SIR records. Initial findings show that the names of around 26 lakh voters in the state cannot yet be reconciled with the data from the last SIR cycle," the official told PTI.

Also Read: ‘Citizenship under question’: Mamata alleges NRC is objective behind SIR

He said that the figure may rise further as digitisation continues.

In the electoral context, "mapping" refers to cross-verifying the latest published voter list with the SIR rolls last compiled in 2002.

This year, the mapping exercise has also included voter lists from other states, a step taken by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure a more comprehensive and accurate verification process, he said.

However, a mismatch in mapping does not mean automatic removal from the final electoral roll, the official clarified.

7.64 enumeration forms distributed

An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among voters till November 27, the 24th day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an Election Commission official said on Thursday (November 27).

The exercise for updating electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state began on November 4 and has so far covered 99.8 per cent of the electorate.

Also Read: Nearly 14 lakh SIR forms identified as 'uncollectable' so far in West Bengal

"A total of 7,64,85,274 enumeration forms have been distributed among bona fide citizens for uploading details digitally ahead of the publication of the final rolls in February 2026," the official said.

He added that 6,35,38,971 enumeration forms have been digitised, which is 82.91 per cent of the total number of forms submitted.

(With agency inputs)