2024 LS polls: Mamata blasts Congress, CPI(M), says TMC will battle BJP

The Trinamool will lead the fight against the BJP in West Bengal in general elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday (December 28), as she accused the Congress and CPI(M) of colluding with the BJP.

Addressing party workers at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said the BJP was labelling opposition figures as "thieves" so as to transform India into a "democracy run by central agencies".

"The CPI(M), BJP and the Congress have forged an alliance in West Bengal and are actively campaigning against us,” she said, naming two of the parties that are part of the INDIA alliance along with the TMC.

“The INDIA opposition alliance will confront the saffron camp nationwide, with the TMC spearheading the battle against the BJP in West Bengal," PTI quoted her as saying.

In an outreach to the population in 24 Parganas district of people who originally hail from Bangladesh, Banerjee accused the BJP of manipulating the citizenship issue for political gains.

"The BJP is exploiting the citizenship issue for its political agenda. It is misleading the people. Previously, district magistrates decided citizenship matters but now those powers have been stripped away from them. If people lack citizenship, how are they accessing government schemes and services?" she asked.

Banerjee's comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed on Tuesday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be enforced as it was the law of the land.

(With agency inputs)