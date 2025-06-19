West Bengal: 10.38 pc voting recorded till 9 am in Kaliganj bypoll

Kaliganj, Jun 19 (PTI) A voter turnout of 10.38 per cent was recorded till 9 AM on Thursday in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM, amid tight security arrangements, they said.

Fourteen companies of central forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling in the constituency.

Voting will continue till 5 PM.

Tensions flared up at a booth, where the Congress alleged that its polling agent was forcibly removed by Trinamool Congress workers. The ruling party, however, denied the charge.

The by-election was necessitated by the sudden demise of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting the seat as the TMC nominee.

The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M). PTI

