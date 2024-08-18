Union Minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram dies of dengue

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram died of dengue during treatment at a private hospital here, family sources said on Sunday.

Jhingia Oram (58) is survived by her husband and two daughters. She died at about 10.50 pm on Saturday night, they said.

The Union Tribal Affairs Minister himself is also down with dengue and undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the passing away of Jhingia Oram. He visited the hospital late on Saturday night.

Apart from the CM, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Speaker Surama Padhy and other BJP leaders also paid their last respects to Jhingia Oram late last night.

Majhi said Jhingia was a pious, soft-spoken person, who involved herself in social and charitable works. "Jhinga Oram played an important role in Jual's long political journey," the CM said.

Jual was married to Jhingia on March 8, 1987.

Her funeral will be held at their village in Sundargarh district, family sources said.

