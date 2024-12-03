‘Stick to tradition, scriptures while holding Rath Yatra’, Puri Jagannath temple tells ISKCON

In the wake of the row over ISKCON’s decision to hold Rath Yatra in Houston in November in violation of scriptural guidelines, Puri’s Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTM) has told the organisation that the festival must be held only between the second and tenth day of Shukla Paksha in Ashadha month.

There must be no deviation from tithi: Puri ‘king’

The SJTM, the highest decision-making body of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, emphasised that there should be no deviation from the prescribed 'Tithi' (dates) for the annual Rath Yatra, which is usually held in June-end or July.

Puri’s titular king Gajapati Divya Singha Deb, also the chairperson of SJTM, communicated the message to ISKCON’s governing body commission during a meeting on at the Royal Palace in Puri on Monday (December 2).

The meeting was attended by SJTA's chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, Guru Prashad Swami Maharaj, head of ISKCON's governing body commission, Premananda Das Maharaj, director of Odisha ISKCON, and regional director of Bhubaneswar, Banamali Chandra Das.

Next meeting in February 2025

"ISKCON was advised against conducting an untimely Rath Yatra as it goes against tradition," Padhee told reporters following the meeting.

In a press release, the SJTA reaffirmed that the dates for the Rath Yatra are fixed in accordance with sacred scriptures and longstanding traditions.

Experts from both the SJTA and ISKCON are expected to meet soon to discuss the matter further. The ISKCON authorities plan to raise the issue during their governing body commission meeting in February 2025, where global affairs are typically discussed.

"In the upcoming governing body commission meeting, ISKCON will present their views on the matter and place our suggestions. We have made it clear that nothing should be done to tarnish the tradition of Srimandir. Rath Yatra must not be held on any other date, and we have requested ISKCON to refrain from holding it untimely," Padhee said.

Controversy over ISKCON dates

The issue gained attention after ISKCON’s Houston wing in the US decided to hold the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on November 3 and November 9 respectively. While ISKCON cancelled both the events following massive outrage and protest by the Puri temple authorities, it however held the Rath Yatra, reportedly disguising it under the name of Sankirtan Yatra on November 9.

Devotees in large numbers participated in pulling a chariot resembling the Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath from Puri.

But ISKCON maintained that it was not the Rath Yatra but a Sankirtan Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies)