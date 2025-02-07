Odisha: Film on religious conversion released amid tight security despite protests

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) Despite opposition from the Christian community, an Odia film on religious conversion was released across Odisha on Friday amid tight security.

The movie 'Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma' was released in around 30 cinema halls across the state.

"There was no protest from any quarters and the film has received good response from people in different places of Odisha," Bijay Kandoi, the producer of the film, told PTI.

He claimed that there was nothing objectionable in the film, directed by Basudev Barad, to hurt any community.

The main actor Sambit Acharya said all people should watch the film and then give their opinion.

Initially, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s regional office in Cuttack had denied certification to the film but it received UA certification from CBFC's Mumbai office, Acharya said.

The censor board had suggested changing the title of the film from 'Hey Ram: Karma Hi Dharma' to 'Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma' and edit some portions of the film. The producer has complied with the suggestions of CBFC, Acharya said.

The film was screened in Balasore and Bhadrak town during the day amid tight security provided by Odisha Police, said Amresh, who is looking after the screening of the film.

Meanwhile, the National United Christian Forum (NUCF), a joint platform of Catholic Bishop's Conference of India (CBCI), National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) condemned the release of the film 'Sanatani'.

"The film derogatorily portrays Jesus Christ, Christians and Christian services, distorting the image of Jesus, key aspects of Christian doctrine, particularly the sacrament of Baptism, and misrepresenting conversion as a criminal activity," the NUCF said in a statement.

It said: "The right to freedom of religion, including the right of a citizen to convert to any religion of choice, is enshrined in the Constitution of India, and any attempt to undermine this fundamental right is unconstitutional." The Orissa High Court on Wednesday did not grant a stay order on the release of the film. Two petitions were filed in the court seeking an interim intervention to stop its release. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)