Puri teen death: Body brought to Odisha, Dy CM pays tribute

The body of the 15-year-old girl from Puri, who succumbed to her burns at AIIMS-Delhi, was brought back to Odisha on Sunday (August 3) night.

The teen’s body reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport before being taken to her native place at Balanga in Puri district, amid tight security arrangements.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling were present at the Bhubaneswar airport and they were seen paying floral tribute to her and consoling her father.

The girl’s body was flown by a service flight after the post-mortem was conducted at the AIIMS-Delhi earlier on Sunday.

Also read: Balanga burn victim dies at AIIMS-Delhi, 'no other person involved in case', say police

Police U-turn

The girl’s mother had alleged in the FIR that three persons had set the girl on fire near the Bhargavi riverbank at Balanga on July 19.

However, hours after her death, the Odisha Police claimed no other person was involved in the incident and requested that no sensational statements be made over the matter.

The girl’s father also released a video, claiming that she ended her life due to mental distress.

The girl was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi on July 20 and breathed her last there on Saturday evening after a 14-day battle for life.

Also read: Set ablaze, Odisha girl fights for life; curbs at AIIMS Bhubaneswar amid political spat

Security arrangements

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the incident and a statewide outrage over the girl’s death, the police made elaborate security arrangements at the airport with around 180 personnel deployed.

Police personnel have also been deployed at major crossings through which the hearse carrying the girl’s mortal remains will pass, he said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said one platoon of force (30 personnel) will provide security to the hearse, while it is being taken from the airport to her native village.

The city police will escort the hearse carrying the girl’s body till Uttara Chhak, from where the Puri district police will provide security till her native place.

Also read: Teenage girl set ablaze in Puri; condition critical

Prayers at airport

Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan, BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, BJP leader Samir Ranjan Dash and many others were present at the airport.

A number of people offered prayers (namaz) at the airport as soon as the girl’s body reached Odisha.

(With agency inputs)