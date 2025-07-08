Puri Jagannath temple's treasury repair work complete, inventory after govt nod: Official

Puri, Jul 8 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has completed the repair work of the Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar or treasury, and inventory-related work will begin after approval of the state government, an official said.

The announcement was made by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee and ASI's Superintending Archaeologist DB Garnayak at a press conference on Monday.

ASI is the custodian of the 12th-century shrine in the seaside town.

"By the infinite grace of the Lord, the conservation and renovation work of the Ratna Bhandar, both outer and inner, has been completed today," Padhee said.

The outer chamber is regularly used to store and retrieve ornaments for rituals and festivals. The most valuable ornaments made of gold and diamond are kept in the inner chamber, which has not been opened for 46 years due to concerns about its structural integrity.

Last year, the inner chamber was reopened for the repair of the structure and an inventory of the valuables in it.

"The conservation work was carried out by the ASI for about 333 hours over a period of 95 days. As many as 80 people worked to conserve the Lord's treasury," said Padhee, an IAS officer.

He said the works related to the inventory will begin only after the state government gives its permission.

The Jagannath temple in Puri functions under the Law Department of the state government.

Jewellery and other precious items stored in iron chests and almirahs had been shifted to temporary strong rooms inside the temple in two phases in July last year when the Ratna Bhandar was reopened after four decades.

The valuables will be taken inside the Ratna Bhandar soon since the repair is now complete, Padhee said.

The last inventory was done in 1978.

According to that inventory, the temple has 128 kg of gold and over 200 kg of silver, temple sources said, adding that some of the ornaments have gold coatings and those could not be weighed at that time.

Padhee said the repair and conservation works were carried out as per the state government's prescribed guidelines.

"By the grace of the lord, the repair work was completed before Niladri Bije of deities on July 8," he said.

'Niladri Bije' refers to the return of the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, marking the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festival.

Though the Ratna Bhandar was reopened in July last year, the repair and conservation work began in December after a thorough survey.

ASI's Garnayak said a total of 520 damaged stone blocks and a corbel arch were changed in the inner and outer chambers of the Ratna Bhandar.

"These are the major stone blocks from the exterior and interior side walls of both chambers of Ratna Bhandar, which had deteriorated over the years. Now, granite stones have been fitted on the floor," he said.

"This apart, 15 damaged beams in the structure have been replaced with stainless steel beams, both big and small. The renovation works have been done entirely in the traditional dry masonry method," he added. PTI

