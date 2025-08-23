Breastfeeding centre to be opened on Puri Jagannath Temple premises

After a prolonged delay, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday, August 23, decided to open a breastfeeding centre on the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, Odisha.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said that such a facility was the need of the hour as a large number of nursing mothers visit the temple every day along with their children.

Focus on privacy, hygiene

"In view of the need of children dependent on breast milk, a breastfeeding centre is being planned on the temple premises," he said, adding that it has been decided to set up the facility near the administration's branch office inside the temple complex.

Padhee assured that the centre will focus on privacy, hygiene and the safety of mothers and children and also noted that women assistants will be hired to assist the mothers and children. He directed the officials to work towards establishing the centre.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Padhee, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra, ritual administrator Jitendra Sahu, senior supervisor Bakshi Pratihari, assistant administrator Subhashri Suchismita and other officials.

Earlier this month, Pravati Parida, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, on the occasion of 'Breastfeeding Week', inaugurated the state's first public breastfeeding centre in Bhubaneswar.

She said the state government is envisioning establishing similar centres in various public places such as railway stations, bus stands, and markets. Parida also noted that the state government aims to provide safe and private spaces for nursing mothers and deploy female attendants at railway stations for assistance.

Queue system for devotees

She also sought societal support in normalising breastfeeding in public and reiterated the importance of providing basic facilities such as clean toilets and breastfeeding rooms in public spaces. Parida also urged shopping malls to have similar breastfeeding centres on their premises, as more than 70 per cent of the customers are women.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to introduce the queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath temple.

"The 'dhadi darshan' (queue system) will be made operational from September 15, ahead of the auspicious Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which draws lakhs of pilgrims to the holy city," Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said.

