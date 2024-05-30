Puri: 3 dead, 32 hurt as fireworks explode during Lord Jagannath’s festival

At least three persons, including a minor, died and 32 were injured after a stockpile of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath’s Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha’s Puri on Wednesday (May 29) night.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a water body, to witness the rituals when the accident happened on Wednesday night, a senior officer said.

“One boy succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College in Cuttack and two others died while undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

How it happened

A group of devotees were celebrating the festival with crackers. Suddenly, a splinter from the burning crackers struck the heap, leading to the explosion, they added.

The burning crackers then hit the people gathered at the spot, and some of them, even jumped into the waterbody to save themselves, police said.

The injured people were admitted to various private and government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said Health Secretary Shalini Pandit.