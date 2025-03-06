‘Evil design to erase Biju Patnaik’s legacy’: Row erupts in Odisha over Panchayati Raj Divas

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have strongly criticised the BJP-led Odisha government for shifting Panchayati Raj Divas from March 5 (Biju Jayanti, birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik) to April 24.

The government also announced that Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary will no longer be a government holiday.

The BJD sees these decisions of the BJP-led government as insults to Biju Patnaik, a revered figure in Odisha, and an “evil design to systematically erase his legacy”.

“What justification is there to alter the date of Panchayati Raj Divas? Governments come and go, but Biju Babu will always remain in the hearts of the people,” said former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

BJP justifies move

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal justified the government's move by saying that April 24 is nationally recognised as Panchayati Raj Day and marks the constitutional recognition of the Panchayat Raj system through the 73rd Amendment.

The opposition parties have, however, strongly expressed their displeasure with this change and plan to hold a state-wide protest on Thursday (March 6). Many opposition leaders believe that the Odisha government’s decision has been made to disrespect the legacy left behind by Biju Patnaik.

Biju Patnaik’s legacy

Sanjay Das Burma, BJD’s senior party leader, called for a state-wide protest on March 6 after celebrating Biju Patnaik’s birthday on March 5, to contest the changes made by the state government.

Burma went on to highlight the tremendous legacy former chief minister Biju Patnaik has left behind.

Biju Patnaik was the first leader in India to implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. He gave the slogan “Gaon Ku Kama” (availability of jobs in villages).

Reforms by 'Biju Babu'

He was also an avid supporter of women’s education and gave the slogan of “Maa Ku Samman” (respect to women). "Patnaik believed that Odisha or India could not develop until women were empowered and engaged in policy-making at the village level," said Burma.

Odisha was the first state to reserve one-third of the seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Biju Patnaik ensured a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj system by passing three important Acts - Orissa Gram Panchayat (Amendment) Act, Orissa Panchayat Samiti (Amendment) Act, and the Orissa Zilla Parishad (Amendment) Act. This was a revolutionary move by Patnaik, he said.

Humble origins

Biju Patnaik belonged to a family rooted in India’s freedom struggle. He played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and air-dropped Quit India Movement-leaflets over Indian soldiers fighting under British command. He sheltered political dissidents like JP Narayan, RM Lohia, and Aruna Asaf Ali.

The British arrested Patnaik and imprisoned him for two years. He entered politics when he was released from prison in 1945, and won a seat in the Orissa Assembly in 1946. He went on to become the Chief Minister of Odisha, and after his death, his son Naveen Patnaik carried his legacy forward and formed a party in his father’s name.

Statue vandalised

Amid the ongoing political row, a statue of Biju Patnaik was vandalised in Cuttack on Tuesday evening (March 4).

Naveen Patnaik lamented the government’s inaction in holding those accountable for the vandalism.

“The people of Odisha will not tolerate any attempt to rewrite history. Biju Babu’s legacy will forever be a source of pride for Odias,” he said.

Naveen boycotts state event

Showing his disgruntlement with the state government’s latest move, Naveen Patnaik, also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, on Wednesday boycotted the state function held to celebrate Biju Patnaik’s 109th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had invited Naveen to the event amid the controversy over the Panchayati Raj Diwas issue.

Besides Naveen, two BJD MLAs from Bhubaneshwar – Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout - and Mayor Sulochana Das boycotted the event held in Jaydev Bhawan.

The BJD had called the invitation a mere “formality”.

Senior BJD leader, Debi Prasad Mishra said, “The BJP government has disrespected the legendary Biju Patnaik by stopping observance of Panchayati Raj Divas on his birth anniversary. Invitation to the leader of the Opposition is a formality.”

Congress reacts

Odisha Congress President, Bhakta Charan Das spoke to ANI, “They did not respect Odisha's founder Madhu Babu and they are disrespecting Biju Patnaik ji. The BJP government will further interfere in Odisha's culture. BJD is behaving like a slave of the ruling BJP. Why are they afraid of the BJP? This is the sad state of affairs of the opposition party."