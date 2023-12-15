Pandian will not contest upcoming elections, says BJD

V Karthikeyan Pandian, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide, has no intention of contesting the upcoming Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJD announced on Friday.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra declared this to the media after the party's state executive committee meeting in Bhubaneswar.

"Pandian has given clarification today that he will not contest in the upcoming elections," Mishra said, quickly adding that there would be no issue if he opted to plunge into the electoral contest.



Mishra said that there was a misinformation campaign on the issue.

Pandian, Mishra said, had vowed to work for the people of Odisha with full dedication.

"After so much rumours, Pandian … said he will not contest elections. Though there is no problem if he decides to contest, but people should refrain from spreading rumours," Mishra said.

After taking voluntary retirement from government service on October 23, Pandian was made chairman of Odisha's flagship 5T (transformational initiative) and Navin (new) Odisha scheme with the rank of cabinet minister to work directly under the chief minister.

