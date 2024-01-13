Odisha’s red ant chutney gets GI tag; find out all about this delicacy

The chutney, made with red weaver ants, is also popular in the tribal belts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. In Bastar, it’s called “ chapda chutney”.

In Odisha, this chutney is primarily eaten in Mayurbhanj district. To make the chutney, the ants and their eggs are cleaned thoroughly and ground into a coarse paste along with cilantro, green chilies, and salt. Sometimes ginger, garlic, and tamarind are also added. Overall, the ants taste sour, and the chutney gets its taste depending on the other ingredients, which vary from region to region.

Painful process

The collection of the ants is a painful process. They are gathered from their nest, which is often high up in a tree. The ants have a mean sting, and the collection process is quite painful for the person who collects them, no matter how skilled s/he is.

If you are grossed out by the idea of eating ants and other inspects, you may be surprised to know that it is quite a common practice worldwide and has a name too — entomophagy. They serve as a rich source of protein as well as vitamins (e.g. B-12) and minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus. They are said to be good for coughs and cold and boost brain health.

Eaten worldwide

In China, ants are used to make health products, while Laos and Thailand make salads and soups out of ants. While ant egg caviar, or “escamoles”, is a delicacy in Mexico, ants are eaten as snacks in Colombia. Brazil eats its ants roasted, while ants are also a delicacy in Australia, primarily among its indigenous population.

India’s kai/chapra chutney became known worldwide when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, as part of his Great Escape series, went into the forests of Bastar with locals to look for the ants, even got bitten by them, and then tried the chutney once it was made. His verdict? “Absolutely delicious”.