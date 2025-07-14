Odisha tribal couples humiliated: Minister vows action against ‘kangaroo courts’

Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) Expressing concern over two recent incidents in which tribal couples were allegedly tied to wooden ploughs and paraded for allegedly violating traditional customs, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said legal action would be taken against those operating such ‘kangaroo courts.’



Terming the acts as "immoral", Harichandan said, "We will not encourage hateful practices and kangaroo courts. The state government has already initiated legal action. Anyone involved in such acts will be punished." He attributed such incidents to lack of awareness among people, especially in remote areas.

He added that some influential people in rural regions are indulging in these harmful practices, which negatively impact society.

"However, none will be spared for taking the law in their hands," he added.

During the past week, two such incidents of "public humiliation and punishment" were reported from Rayagada and Koraput districts where tribal couples were allegedly tied to wooden ploughs in a so-called "purification ritual" ordered by kangaroo courts for marrying within the same clan.

A case has been registered at Narayanpatna police station in Koraput district following the incident that occurred in Nadimeitiki village on Sunday, a police official said.

Similarly, a team from the Rayagada district administration visited Kanjamajodi village under Kalyansingpur police limits, where last Wednesday a young couple was paraded with a yoke strapped to their shoulders and forced to plough a field before villagers and community elders. PTI

