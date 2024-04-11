Odisha transport authority advises people to avoid road hypnosis to minimise accidents

Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has advised drivers to avoid road hypnosis while driving for a long time to minimise chances of accidents.

Road hypnosis is a physical condition that most users are not aware of and this often occurs at night. Even with the driver's eyes open, the brain goes into a subconscious state.

After driving for two and a half hours on a single stretch, the state of road hypnosis begins. In this condition, though the eyes are open, the brain cannot remember or understand anything.

In a statement, the STA said road hypnosis-related accidents have now emerged as a major problem.

Drivers may not identify or recognise anything 15 minutes before an accident. The person does not even know how fast he/she is driving or how fast the vehicle in front is moving, it said.

Statistics of accident data over the past few years have revealed that road hypnosis is one of the many causes behind the accidents.

According to the available data, 1,198 people died and 1,272 people were injured in 2,496 accidents due to rear-end collisions in Odisha in 2023.

Similarly, 274 people died and 354 people were seriously injured in 639 road accidents due to hits with one side of vehicles.

A total of 763 accidents also occurred due to hitting fixed objects, in which 373 people died and 422 people were injured, the STA said.

In view of this, awareness programs have been taken up by the transport authority.

During winters, STA distributes tea to the drivers travelling long distances.

While going on long journeys, and after driving continuously for two and a half hours, the drivers need to take a few minutes rest, wash their faces, take a short walk and rest for five to six minutes. Drink tea or coffee to freshen up, said state transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

“Resume the journey, only when you feel completely refreshed. Be extra careful when driving at night. Not only drivers but also passengers should be careful in this regard and monitor the driver's driving style and warn. The risk of roadway sedation increases when passengers fall asleep,” he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)