Odisha to provide land rights to 1,749 families displaced by dam project

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday decided to provide land rights to 1,749 families in Jharsuguda district, who lost their homes in the wake of the multipurpose Hirakud dam project in 1957.

The decision was taken at a meeting here, as per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, officials said.

Land rights would be provided on 3,231 acres to the displaced families of 18 villages of Lakhanpur tahasil and one village in Jharsuguda tahasil, they said.

The state government would start distribution of land ‘pattas’ (deeds) in five villages — Limeitikra, Sahasbag, Chit Lachipalli, Patrapalli and Dunamunda — from December this year, the officials said.

Authorities have also decided to distribute land ‘pattas’ to 883 displaced people in 17 villages of Sorada block in Ganjam district by September 22.

Besides, farm land will be provided to 168 displaced people for which the process will start from next month, they said.

The Odisha government’s move was based on the feedback received by Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V K Pandian during his recent visits to various districts. PTI

