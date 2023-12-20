Odisha to organise world Odia language conference in February

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to organise a world Odia conference in February next year to further strengthen, spread and popularise the language both within and outside the state.

The decision of 'Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani' (World Odia Language Conference) was taken at the Heritage Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

"The sammmilani (conference) will be held for three days and the date of the event will be decided later," Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Minister Ashiwini Patra told reporters after the meeting.

Briefing reporters, Chief Secretary P K Jena said this is for the first time that the state government has decided to hold such a conference, which will be a huge event and will be participated by the Odia language experts, researchers, scholars, writers, teachers and students.

There will be a series of associated events during the three-day conference, Jena said.

OLLC department secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan said the objective of the conference is to create awareness among the youths on Odia language.

As students are the future of the nation, they should be made familiar with the use of the Odia language on digital platforms, she said.

Karthikeyan said language experts from the state, country and globe would be invited to the event.

The OLLC secretary said the department has taken several measures for the promotion of the Odia language including the opening of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district. PTI

