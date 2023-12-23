Odisha: Social media influencer's Jagannath Temple video triggers BJP-BJD slugfest

Social media influencer Kamiya Jani’s entry into the Jagannath Temple in Puri for making a video on the shrine has sparked a controversy with the ruling BJD and Opposition BJP resorting to a war of words on X over the issue.

It all started after a video of Curly Tales founder Jani talking to bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian on Jagannath temple premises went viral on social media. While the BJP accused Pandian of facilitating the entry of Jani, who allegedly promoted beef consumption on a YouTube channel, into the temple, the ruling BJD hit back, saying she was earlier engaged by top BJP leaders to make films on Hindu heritage and temples.



The video in question shows Jani promoting the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad along with BJD leader Pandian. The BJP’s Odisha unit had on Thursday raised questions on how a “promoter of beef consumption” was granted access to the 12th-century shrine, where entry of non-Hindus is prohibited.



Reacting to the video, Odisha BJP said the incident has offended the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus and deemed the broadcasting of the video from the temple premises as “unacceptable”. The party also called for immediate action, seeking registration of a case against Pandian and Jani under Section 295A of the IPC, followed by their arrest. The party also shared a screenshot of Jani’s old video where she is seen promoting “beef dishes”.



Unnecessary row: BJD

Taking to Twitter, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj, who is also the media adviser to the Odisha government, questioned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the “unnecessary issue” involving Kamiya Jani.



“She has gone to Char Dham and Ayodhya Ram Temple and all of you love her for it. You posted her videos on your social media (handles),” Mangaraj said. To corroborate his claims, he also attached screenshots of photos of Jani, shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Pradhan himself.

The BJD leader asked Pradhan: “Please tell us what is your issue with her now. Or is it simply intolerance to the huge work completion for Sri Mandir that you are unable to bear? … This is really shameful that you yourself liked and promoted posts on Hindu temples and now for Sri Mandir you have a problem.” The BJD had on Thursday maintained that Jani had taken ‘Mahaprasad’ at the Radha Ballav ‘Mutt' and not inside the temple premises as alleged.



SJTA, Jani deny charge



The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has also denied the allegation of taking video cameras inside the temple premises.

“The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken,” said the SJTA in an X post.

Meanwhile, Kamiya Jani has also defended her Jagannath Temple visit in an Instagram post saying: “As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India and what a privilege it's been.”

“Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten beef. Jai Jagannath,” she said.

