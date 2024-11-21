Odisha: 6 arrested after attack on independent MLA Himanshu Sahoo by BJD supporters

Six people were arrested in Odisha on Thursday (November 21), a day after suspected Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporters viciously attacked Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo, injuring him. The incident triggered tension in the area.

Police in Jaipur district in Odisha, where the incident took place, are closely monitoring the situation to maintain peace in the area. A police spokesman said they were hunting for more suspects.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed supporters of BJD's organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for the violence. His brother, however, has denied the charge. Himanshu Sahoo was with the BJP earlier before he was removed from the BJP for anti-party activities.

The attack

Sahoo was on his way to attend a meeting in his car on Wednesday when burning tires on the road forced his vehicle to stop.

When he stepped out of the vehicle, a group of men attacked him with iron rods and sticks, injuring him, and even snatched his gold chain. His car was also damaged.

The MLA said, "The supporters of Pranab Prakash Das attacked me, damaged my vehicle and assaulted me. I have informed the police and I demand the immediate arrest of the culprits."

Tension in the area

But Bhaba Prakash, brother of the BJD leader blamed for the violence, alleged that it was the MLA who provoked the crowd, leading to the attack. “It was the MLA who started the fight.”

He said he rushed to the scene and apologised to Sahoo. “If the MLA thinks we orchestrated the attack, then let the police arrest me,” Prakash said.

As news of the attack on Sahoo spread, hundreds of his supporters reached the spot and there was a face-off between the legislator’s supporters and BJD men leaving half-a-dozen people injured.

Government promises action

Media reports said the attack was triggered by Sahoo’s recent allegations of corruption against the previous BJD government.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Odisha deputy chief minister KV Singh assured that action will be taken against the persons involved in the attack. "Our government will not spare anyone involved in the attack. A thorough investigation will be conducted and the culprits will face consequences," he said.