Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years

After 46 long years, the Ratna Bhandar, or the treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Sunday (July 14) for an inventory of its valuables and the repair of its structure. The new BJP-run state government set up a committee for the purpose and its members entered the temple around 12 pm. Once the rituals were done, the treasury was reopened, said officials. Poll promise fulfilled The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar had been a major political issue during the recently held Odisha Assembly elections. Targeting the then-ruling BJD over its missing keys, the BJP had promised that it would make efforts to reopen the treasury if it won the polls.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍‌ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 14, 2024

“As wished by Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of ‘Odia Asmita’, has started making efforts to move forward (translated from Odia),” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) posted on X. “As you wished, the four gates of the Jagannath temple were opened earlier. Today, as per your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose,” it added in the post, which was shared at 1.28 pm, the auspicious moment decided upon to reopen the treasury. Opened in presence of 11 people Among the 11 people present when the treasury was reopened were former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak, and a representative of Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja, officials said. Also among them were four servitors, Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana, and Deulikaran, who took care of the rituals, they said. Though the treasury was reopened, the inventory of valuables will not be carried out immediately, Padhee said before entering the temple. The ornaments and other valuables kept in the inner and outer chambers of the treasury would be moved to a temporary strong room in wooden chests, he said. The temporary strong room has been identified and all required arrangements, including the installation of CCTV cameras, have been made, he said.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Special boxes brought to Shri Jagannath Temple ahead of the re-opening of Ratna Bhandar. The Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple is to be opened today following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the state government. pic.twitter.com/xwRdtQe0Ml — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2024