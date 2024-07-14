Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years
After the completion of the repair works of the treasury, the valuables will be brought back and, then, the process for inventory will be carried out
After 46 long years, the Ratna Bhandar, or the treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Sunday (July 14) for an inventory of its valuables and the repair of its structure.
The new BJP-run state government set up a committee for the purpose and its members entered the temple around 12 pm. Once the rituals were done, the treasury was reopened, said officials.
Poll promise fulfilled
The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar had been a major political issue during the recently held Odisha Assembly elections. Targeting the then-ruling BJD over its missing keys, the BJP had promised that it would make efforts to reopen the treasury if it won the polls.
“As wished by Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of ‘Odia Asmita’, has started making efforts to move forward (translated from Odia),” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) posted on X.
“As you wished, the four gates of the Jagannath temple were opened earlier. Today, as per your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose,” it added in the post, which was shared at 1.28 pm, the auspicious moment decided upon to reopen the treasury.
Opened in presence of 11 people
Among the 11 people present when the treasury was reopened were former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak, and a representative of Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja, officials said. Also among them were four servitors, Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana, and Deulikaran, who took care of the rituals, they said.
Though the treasury was reopened, the inventory of valuables will not be carried out immediately, Padhee said before entering the temple. The ornaments and other valuables kept in the inner and outer chambers of the treasury would be moved to a temporary strong room in wooden chests, he said. The temporary strong room has been identified and all required arrangements, including the installation of CCTV cameras, have been made, he said.
Inventory work later
“The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval of the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths, and other experts. Our first priority will be to ensure the safety of the structure of the treasury. After the completion of the repair works, the valuables will be brought back and then, the process for inventory will be carried out,” he added.
Padhee said three keys of the outer chamber were available; one was with Gajapati Maharaj, one was with the SJTA, and the third one was with a servitor.
After the opening of the inner chamber, the original key of which was missing, it will be sealed and the new key will be kept in the district treasury under the supervision of the collector, he said.
Chests to move valuables
Six wooden chests with brass interiors were brought to the temple for moving the valuables.
The chests, made of teak wood, were 4.5 feet in length, 2.5 feet in height, and 2.5 feet in breadth, an official said.
“The temple authority on July 12 had asked us to build 15 such chests. After working for 48 hours, we have completed six chests,” said one of the workers who made them.
The treasury was last opened in 1978.
Prayers before Jagannath
In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works.
The idols of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are at present in the Gundicha temple where they were taken during Rath Yatra on July 7. They will be brought back to the 12th-century shrine during the Bahuda Yatra next week.
The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been formulated for the entire process, Padhee said.
“Three SOPs have been formulated. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second one is for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables,” he said.
Digital catalogue
The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, another official said.
ASI’s Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.
It was also apprehended that inside the treasury there were snakes which are believed by devotees to be guarding the valuables.
Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, “We have come here on the instruction of the state government. There are two teams of snake catchers — one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration.”
(With agency inputs)