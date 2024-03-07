Odisha: Leaders from BJP, BJD hint at pre-poll alliance

Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, which are going to be held simultaneously in the state.

While BJD leaders held a marathon meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (March 6), the BJP leaders had a similar meeting in the national capital, discussing election matters, including a potential alliance.

After over three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged discussions about a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation.

"Biju Janata Dal will prioritise the greater interests of the people of Odisha. Yes, there were discussions on the issue (alliance)," Mishra told reporters.

Claiming that Odisha had progressed significantly under Naveen Patnaik's leadership, Mishra emphasised the need to take the state's development to the next level.

In a press release issued by Mishra and BJD's senior general secretary Arun Kumar Sahoo, it was stated, "An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the party today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections."

BJP’s central leadership to make final decision

Meanwhile, after a meeting presided over by BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi, senior BJP leader and MP Jual Oram admitted to discussions on a pre-poll alliance with the BJD. However, he said the party's central leadership would make the final decision on the matter.

"Yes, there were discussions on the alliance among other issues. The party's central leadership will make the final call," Oram, who personally opposed the alliance, said.

Top leaders of the state including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the core committee meeting with Amit Shah and Nadda.

Sources said there is a strong possibility of an alliance between the two parties, but noted that a final call has to be taken by the top brass of the national party depending on various aspects, most importantly the number of seats it will get to contest.

In case of an alliance, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats, the sources said.

2019 performance of both parties in Odisha

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats. The BJD and the BJP won 12 and eight parliamentary constituencies and 112 and 23 assembly constituencies respectively in 2019.

There has been a growing buzz about the alliance between the two parties, which have been allies in the past too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have publicly praised each other, most recently during Modi's rally in the state on Tuesday (March 5). The BJD has also been mostly supportive of the Modi government's agenda in Parliament.

Both parties had previously rejected media reports about a potential pre-poll alliance on February 29. BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra and BJP's Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar had dismissed the reports as rumours.

(With agency inputs)