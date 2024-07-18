Odisha: Heavy rain likely over next 4 days; alert issued for 7 districts

Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) Heavy rains are likely in Odisha over the next four days with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the weather office said.

The low-pressure area formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to become more marked over the next two days and move northwestwards towards the Odisha coast, Regional Met Centre director Manorama Mohanty told PTI-Video.

"Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many places across Odisha over the next four days," she said.

The weather office issued alerts for several districts, including Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi.

Fisherfolks were advised not to venture into the deep sea from July 19 to 22.

Since June 1, the state recorded a cumulative rainfall of 288.3 mm against the normal of 394.1 mm. While 13 districts of the state received normal rainfall, 17 districts remained rain deficient, according to the weather office.

In view of the forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu asked district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality.

He asked the engineers concerned to keep a close watch on the embankments, especially the vulnerable ones, of rivers and canals.

"Flood fighting materials should be kept ready at strategic places and immediate action may be taken to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any," advised the SRC. PTI

