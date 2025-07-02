Odisha: Flood situation in Balasore grim, 100 villages inundated

Balasore/Jajpur/ Baripada, Jul 1 (PTI) The flood situation in Odisha’s Balasore remained critical on Tuesday, as people of around 100 villages in northern parts of the district grapple with inundated roads and fields, officials said.

Though the water level in all the major rivers in north Odisha was on a receding trend, villages remained inundated, and the administration has intensified rescue and relief operations in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

An official report from Balasore district said that the people in four blocks – Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Basta - have been impacted due to the flood in the Subarnarekha river following heavy rain and discharge of water by Jharkhand.

Three rivers - Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka - flooded many villages in Balasore district while a large number of people faced a deluge situation in Mayurbhanj district due to excess water in river Subarnarekha and Budhabalang.

Similarly, some parts of Jajpur district have been flooded by the water of Baitarani river, an official at the water resources department said.

Though the water level in river Subarnarekha and Jalaka was gradually receding, it is still running above the danger mark or remains just below that at Rajghat and Mathani, respectively, for three days, the officials said.

The Balasore collector along with senior officials visited and monitored the present flood situation in Basta, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhograi, an official release issued by the district administration said.

A total of 46 gram panchayats/wards in seven blocks have been affected so far, it said, adding, 2,916 people were evacuated and housed in 17 shelters.

A report from Jajpur district said that the water level in the Baitarani river has risen above the danger mark.

Following the incessant rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal in the upper catchment areas, the water level of the Baitarani river has registered a sharp increase.

This is likely to have a severe impact on many gram panchayats of Dasarathapur, Korei, Binjharpur and Jajpur blocks in the district.

“We have alerted all field-level functionaries. The officials are regularly monitoring the flood situation. The block administration of Dasarathpur, Binjharpur and Bari has been directed to remain alert,” said Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy.

A report from Mayurbhanj said that there was a respite for the people as the water level receded in river Subarnarekha river.

“Most of the people staying in shelters have left for their village,” said an official.

Meanwhile, many parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were lashed by rain and the downpour is likely to continue till July 5, IMD said.

For July 2, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph may occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely in Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Bargarh. PTI

