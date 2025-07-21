Odisha Congress student wing president arrested for alleged rape

The president of the Congress party's student wing in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old engineering student in Bhubaneswar, police said on Monday (July 21).

Rape allegation

The incident occurred on March 18 but came to light on Sunday (July 20) after the student lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar police station.

The student alleged that the accused, Udit Pradhan, Odisha unit president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), mixed an intoxicating substance in her drinks and raped her in a hotel room, a senior officer said.

“Based on the complaint submitted by the student, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” he said.

Case registered

The survivor told the police that Pradhan threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the alleged incident, the officer said.

"The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the police officer added.

The arrest has triggered political backlash for the Congress party, which has been vocal in criticising the ruling BJD government over rising crimes against women in Odisha.

