Odisha clash: Curfew extended till midnight today in Balasore

The curfew that was imposed in Odisha’s Balasore municipality area following a group clash on Monday night has been extended till midnight of Thursday (June 20) by the district administration.

However, a relaxation of four hours — from 7 am to 11 am — has been awarded for the general public to buy essential items.

Reason for clash

Curfew was imposed in the northern Odisha town on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter.

“Curfew in the areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till 20.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 7 am to 11 am to meet their daily needs. During this period all commercial establishments are allowed to be opened. All are requested to co-operate,” the collector posted on X.

Precautionary measures

As precautionary measures, schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges shall remain closed till June 21, 2014, a notification said, adding the relaxation will not, however, apply to any public gathering or largescale movement of people.

Officials said the Internet suspension will continue till 10 am of June 20, excluding bank and some government offices.